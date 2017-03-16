Three facing federal charges for scheme to steal ID info, property from local jail inmates

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three people are now facing federal charges for allegedly working to steal property and identifications of inmates at local jails.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Delanio Vick, 49-year-old Teresa Gallop, and 20-year-old Jessie Davis conspired to obtain the personal property and identifying information of inmates housed in local jails.

Conspirators inside the jails recruited inmates to retain the services of a fictitious legal services company, FamUnited, also known as Famm United or FamilyTranzitions.

Other conspirators posed as paralegals during recorded jail calls with these inmates. During the calls, they promised to help inmates get bonds in exchange for the release of their property from the jail’s custody.

The conspirators were able to obtain wallets and cell phones and opened bank accounts in the inmates’ names.

In some cases, they were even able to obtain power of attorney and add themselves as authorized users on existing bank accounts.

The defendants were initially indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2016.

The new indictment contains additional charges of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements in an application to a federally insured institution, and aggravated identity theft.

