Thieves stealing garden items caught on camera

NORFOLK, Va. - Surveillance cameras catch a man and woman stealing garden items from a tattoo shop in the Chelsea Business Distrist. The items are similar in nature to the ones stolen off many porches in East Ghent.

Athena and Sean Karn opened Otzi's Tattoo Agency four years ago. In the garden area by their front door, Athena put out some items she enjoyed and thought her customers would too. One of those items includes a set of zombie hands Athena has had for about a decade. But in February those were stolen.

But in February, two people, a man and a woman, could be seen on surveillance video stealing the hands and other items. They quickly get out of their car and grab the items. The couple posted the video on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize the couple.