Taking Action Against Crime: Virginia Beach police looking for Rotunda Gibbs

Rotunda Renay Gibbs (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a wanted suspect.

Officers are trying to find Rotunda Renay Gibbs, 50.  According to police, she is wanted for two counts of forging public records.

