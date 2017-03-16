× Taking Action Against Crime: Virginia Beach police looking for Rotunda Gibbs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a wanted suspect.

Officers are trying to find Rotunda Renay Gibbs, 50. According to police, she is wanted for two counts of forging public records.

If you know where she is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.