Meals on Wheels raising awareness with month-long celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – There are a growing number of seniors in our country and for some, it’s a challenge to get by on their own. One in six seniors suffers from hunger.

That’s why Meals on Wheels is holding a month-long celebration across the country called ‘March on Meals’ to raise awareness and support.

It’s the 15th year the group has held the awareness campaign.

Peninsula Agency on Aging will take part in the celebration by having state and local government officials deliver meals.

“The services that we provide the seniors on the Virginia Peninsula are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Gerald Patesel, Vice President of Community Services. “Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

Click here to learn how you can volunteer.