Man in critical condition after storage unit fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire officials said a man was taken a local hospital after a fire on Thursday.

The man suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The fire was in a storage unit in the 5900 block of Providence Road at the Jack Rabbit Self Storage location.

Dispatch communications got a call about the fire around 7 p.m.

Fire officials said it took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

