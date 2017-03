Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tammy Gardner came to performing music a little late in life, after a career in law enforcement and as a mom. Now she has been performing for years locally with the likes of TK LLegs and  Lewis McGehee.

Where to see Tammy next...

Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse

with Tammy Gardner

Friday, March 24, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Wesley United Methodist Church

2510 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton

https://tidewateracoustic.org