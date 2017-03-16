Former police officers allowed to carry guns in Virginia schools under new bill

Armed former police officers may be patrolling the halls of your child’s school next fall.

Governor McAuliffe signed a bill this week that allows former officers who have been retired less than ten years to be hired as armed school security guards.

For the most part, guns are not allowed on school property, but the new law allows the former officers to be armed while working at school.

The Governor vetoed a similar bill last year, but this year’s bill contains additional training requirements.

It easily passed the General Assembly and the Governor signed it without fanfare on Monday.

The new law takes effect July 1.