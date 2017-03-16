Dog found abandoned in crate left in Virginia Beach alleyway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police and Animal Control are looking for information on a dog that was left in a crate found in an alleyway on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. that morning, a citizen called police about the dog, which was in a crate in an alleyway behind the 5900 block of Hastings Arch West.

Animal Control officers responded to find a tan and white Pitbull-type dog in the abandoned wire crate.

The dog appears to be an adult between one-year and five-years-old. It was wearing a blue nylon collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.