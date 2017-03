Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To get us ready for St. Patrick, Lisa from Coastal Virginia Magazine tells us about the best stout beers in the region.

We also find out about a new COVA contest. The magazine is looking for bartenders from local restaurants to create original cocktails using Cointreau, the French liqueur.

And we get another peek inside the Coastal Virginia Magazine Idea House. It's open March 17-19 and again the following week. www.covaideahouse.com