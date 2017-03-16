10-year-old pens comic book after being homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, VA - He's only 10 years old, but Dominic Graves is just months away from publishing his very first book, "The Comic Book Chef".

"I like cooking and I like comic books, so I thought why don’t I combine these two together," said Graves, a student at Burbank Elementary School in Hampton.

"Dad came up with the name and then "The Comic Book Chef" was born," said Graves on News 3 This Morning.

Graves and his family experienced homelessness last year. Instead of letting the experience set them back, his mother said it made them stronger.

"They're using these obstacles as building blocks, said Nakisha King. King's youngest son is a published author, and her oldest son is a photographer.

While the book is set to be published on July 25, Dominic is still raising money for the publishing fee. He will also be donating 1,000 action figures to 1,000 boys and girls on the day of the book launch.