What life is like for a woman with a badge on Coast Live

Posted 5:17 pm, March 15, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. - We meet two police office, one a 17 year veteran who now trains other officers, and one who is still fairly new to the job. Cheryl sits down with Carrie Ford and Cecilia Hardison talk about why they took to the work and what life is like for a woman with a badge.