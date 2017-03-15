NORFOLK, Va. - We meet two police office, one a 17 year veteran who now trains other officers, and one who is still fairly new to the job. Cheryl sits down with Carrie Ford and Cecilia Hardison talk about why they took to the work and what life is like for a woman with a badge.
What life is like for a woman with a badge on Coast Live
-
The badge, the gun, the ponytail: Meet the women patrolling your streets
-
A few good women: Why there aren’t more female cops in Hampton Roads
-
Dad, 6-year-old daughter buy coffee for officers manning police funeral roadblock
-
Texas police investigate arrest of women caught on video
-
Delaware prison standoff: One hostage rescued, another found dead
-
-
Newport News nursing assistant accused of stealing from a dead WWll vet
-
Fort Worth police suspend officer in controversial arrest video
-
Family and neighbors remember woman who was shot and killed as kind and thoughtful
-
‘You don’t deserve to have a son’: Mother kills herself, baby after posting threatening note online
-
Suffolk Police Officer buys Christmas presents for family in need
-
-
Man charged for allegedly raping student in Williamsburg
-
Prison guards taken hostage by inmates in Delaware
-
Former neighbor describes abuse she saw at Hampton home of 21 dead dogs