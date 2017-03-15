× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Bitterly cold and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore from 8 AM to 6 PM Wednesday. Strong northwest winds could gust to near 45 mph.***

Cold and windy, with a few flakes…Brace yourself for a bitterly cold start to the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s but it will feel much colder. Wind chill values will start in the teens and low 20s. Strong NW winds will continue today with gusts to 35+ mph. Highs will only reach the upper 30s but it will feel more like the upper 20s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds to the north and more sun to the south and inland. Isolated snow flurries are possible but little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be very cold again tonight under clear skies. Lows will fall into the mid 20s with wind chill values back into the teens.

We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday as we begin a warmer and less windy trend. It will still be chilly and windy tomorrow but not as bad as yesterday and today. Expect highs in the mid 40s with NW winds 10 to 15 and gusts to 25. Winds will relax even more for Friday and highs will warm into the low 50s. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in rain late Friday night and into Saturday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Isolated Flurries (20%), Cold, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold, Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 15th

1964 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co

1996 F0 Tornado: Emporia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.