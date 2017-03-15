Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Two people were killed in a vehicle crash in Southampton County on Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Smiths Ferry Road (Rt. 258) near S. Quay Road (Rt. 189) just after 6 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

State Police say they were contacted by Southampton County authorities at 6:25 a.m. and advised of the crash. Several people were reported to be trapped and one vehicle was on fire.

At this time, police say the accident involves two fatalities.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Smiths Ferry Road are closed at this time.