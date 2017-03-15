Navy helicopter experiences mechanical issues, safely lands in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., – A Navy helicopter made a safe emergency landing on Wednesday.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch got a call about an emergency landing around 1:30 p.m.

The crew of the MH53 Sea Stallion from Squadron HM14 had to land in the middle of a farmer’s field north of Emanual Church Road.

The helicopter landed safely after experiencing mechanical issues, deputies said.

In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office explained the odd call saying: “‘Disabled Vehicle’ call stuck in a corn field in the county. Uhhh, dispatch, I need the next wrecker on rotation. Tell them it’s for a Sikorsky Seahawk helicopter.”

There were no injuries reported.