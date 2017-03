Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A local candy crafter shows us how to make a chocolate treat that looks like it's deviled eggs - but really, it's all chocolate.

Carla Chenevert from Wine & Cake Hobbies has been making all kinds of tasty treats just like her parents before her. She even teaches folks how to do it at her business in Norfolk.

Learn more about upcoming classes and party hosting at www.wineandcake.com.