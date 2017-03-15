× First Warning Traffic – CBBT wind restrictions, bridge openings and road work for Wednesday

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

CBBT level 2 wind restrictions, gust up to 47 MPH. No exterior cargo, anything being towed or small camper trailers allowed to cross.

High wind advisory at the HRBT, Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel and James River Bridge

WIND ADVISORY:

Coleman Bridge under wind advisory, both hands on the wheel, high wind gusts.

CHESAPEAKE ROAD WORK TODAY:

DOMINION BOULEVARD VETERANS BRIDGE LANE CLOSURE Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge. Wednesday, March 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Work at the toll gantry will require single lane closures on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge on starting southbound and moving northbound. If work is not complete on Tuesday it will continue on Wednesday, March 15. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE LANE CLOSURE Centerville Tnpk Bridge. Wednesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge inspection and maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Centerville Tnpk Bri

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 20 at 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT March 12, 2017 through March 19, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: Single-lane closures east and west from Lee Hall (exit 247) to Jefferson Ave. (exit 255) March 13-16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The westbound right lane of Fort Eustis Boulevard will close under I-64 on March 13-16 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis (exit 250) March 12-17, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue will have a right-lane closure in both directions under I-64 for sign installation March 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound March 15-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: All lanes will be closed as follows: March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

I-264 Ramp closures, Norfolk: Overnight ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at any time, and no ramp will remain closed the entire night. Eastbound off-ramp 12 (Ballentine Boulevard) March 15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. Westbound off-ramp 13B (Military Highway) March 16 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. Military Highway Southbound on-ramp to I-264 Westbound March 16 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. Military Highway Northbound on-ramp to I-264 Eastbound March 16 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Single-lane closure on I-64 Westbound between Northampton Boulevard and the I-264 Interchange as follows: March 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-264 Eastbound March 13-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning from the I-264 Interchange to Newtown Road.



I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. March 15-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 17 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. March 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Ramp closure and single-lane closure as follows: Off-ramp to Indian River Road closed March 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure March 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Bay Avenue and 4 th View Street. Single-lane closure March 15-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between George Washington Highway and the High Rise Bridge.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows: March 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound March 13-17 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound March 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

US-17, James River Bridge : Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. March 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 628 Northbound/Southbound, Wakefield: Consecutive-closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions between West Church Street (Route 630) and Brittles Mill Road (Route 620) starting 8 a.m. March 15 and lasting until 6 p.m. March 16.

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Emporia: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound March 13-16 from 9 a.m. until as late as 9 p.m. between Exit 13 and 11 at the Greensville County and Town of Emporia Line.

