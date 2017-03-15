× First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy, then warmer weather moves in

***A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore until 6 PM Today. Strong northwest winds could gust to near 45 mph.***

Cold and windy, then warmer weather moves in….Bundle up! It’s terribly cold and windy across the area this afternoon, and those winds are going to stick around tonight into our Thursday before our temperatures start to warm up.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s. Our winds will blow in from the west-northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Those winds will make it feel like the 20s for many of us this afternoon. At least we’ll see a good deal of sun. A few more clouds are expected over the Eastern Shore where we could also see a few snow flurries today. Otherwise, most of us won’t see any snowflakes. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Still, with strong, gusty winds from the northwest, it will feel like the teens for several areas late tonight into our Thursday morning. No rain is in the forecast tonight. We’re expecting mostly clear skies.

On Thursday, we’ll start the day with wind chills in the teens for several communities. So bundle up for work and school! Our winds will still remain a big weather story for most of the day, with winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. So it will feel chilly for most of the day. Actual air temperatures, though, will rise into the mid 40s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

For St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, highs will climb into the lower 50s. It won’t be nearly as windy at all. Most of the day will be dry. However, late in the day, we’ll start to cloud up a bit as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few showers will move in late Friday night through our Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low and mid 60s. By Sunday, we’ll see highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Flurries Possible (20%). Cold and Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear and Cold. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Chilly and Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW-SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1964 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co.

1996 F0 Tornado: Emporia

