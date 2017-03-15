× Fill out your March Madness brackets with News 3

The first round of the NCAA basketball tournament officially begins Thursday. Before the rounds start, fill out your bracket and get in on the March Madness!

There are a few different ways people make their picks. Some have done a lot of research and have weighed the teams progress and players to choose who they see winning the big dance.

Other people report going by team mascots or colors to make their picks.

According to Breitbart.com, overall bracket winners seem to be Gonzaga, Villanova, UNC and Kentucky.

Right now, Vegas odds have has Villanova making the Final Four with North Carolina ultimately winning the title. This is based on the teams given the best percentage chance of winning the title in Vegas.

Some other models go by which teams have the best three players, which team has the most NBA potential, the healthiest team and the coaches history of success.

