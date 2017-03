GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Approximately 750 Dominion Power customers are without power in Gloucester County.

According to Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris, a cross-arm fell, bringing down two spans of power lines with it.

They believe the cross-arm was likely damaged by a falling tree.

Crews are working to make repairs. The power is estimated to be restored by 11 a.m.

