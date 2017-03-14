× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Very windy with rain and a few snowflakes

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Wind Advisory for the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, and Eastern Shore until 1 PM Tuesday. Strong northwest winds could gust to near 45 mph.***

Strong winds, rain, and snow… We are tracking a developing coastal storm that will bring us mainly rain and strong winds but will bring blizzard conditions to much of the Northeast. Expect heavy rain early this morning that will become more scattered by mid-morning. Scattered showers will stick around this afternoon and a few snowflakes could mix in. No accumulation is expected. It will be very windy today. Expect NW winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35+ mph. Temperatures will be falling into the 40s for most areas today, even colder to the north and west.

We will see a mix of clouds tonight with an isolated rain/snow shower possible. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and it will still be windy. Overnight wind chill values will fall into the teens.

Scattered snow showers are possible Wednesday, mainly for our northern areas, and winds will remain strong. Most areas will not see any accumulation. The best chance to see any accumulation (less than 1”) is on the Eastern Shore. Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week, with highs in the upper 30s. Winds will continue from the NW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. It will feel about ten degrees colder through the day. Sunshine will return, winds will relax and highs will warm back to the 40s to end of the work week.

Today: AM Rain (90%), PM Rain/Snow Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Snow Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 14th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

