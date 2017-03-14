× Portsmouth Police Chief launches new initiative to address gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Chief Tonya Chapman announced a new initiative that encourages people to notify the Crime Line about illegal guns.

People who contact the Crime Line can receive up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. The initiative is called 1G-4-PEACE. Chapman is hoping people will them if someone has a gun on school property, someone has an illegal or stolen gun, a felon has a gun, or if a gun was used in a crime, according to a department press release.

Tipsters can text “PORTSMOUTH 1G4PEACE” and then their tip to the word CRIMES (274637). The tipsters can remain anonymous.

“By reminding citizens of the partnership we have with the Portsmouth Crime Line who take anonymous tips and pay a cash reward of up to $1000 if the tip leads to an arrest, we hope to generate a response to action within the community,” Chapman said in a statement.