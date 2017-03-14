NORFOLK, Va. – Ocean View beaches are getting bigger, the city announced Tuesday.

Over a two week span the Army Corp of Engineers has made a large dent in The Willoughby Spit and Vicinity Beach Nourishment Project.

From Willoughby Spit to Little Creek Inlet, crews are spreading 1.2 million cubic yards of sand to replenish the beaches.

The sand being used was dredged up from the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a beach that is 60 feet wider when the project is complete.

Widening the beach not only provides more space to play but it also protects homes.

The City said the project is scheduled to be finished in time for summer.