First Warning Forecast: Tracking gusty winds, wind chills in the teens and a few flurries

Tracking gusty winds, wind chills in the teens and a few flurries….As a coastal storm continues to move up the East Coast, we will continue to feel the effects here at home in the form of gusty winds, wind chills in the teens and even the possibility of a few snow flurries.

As we move through our Tuesday night, expect unsettled conditions. We’ll see a few lingering rain showers, sleet and possibly a few snowflakes. However, we’re not talking about a lot of snow tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with wind chills in the teens for several communities, so bundle up! As we move through the day, highs will only reach the upper 30s. Now, we’ll continue to see very strong winds from the northwest, along with an opportunity for a few isolated snow showers mainly for our northern areas. Most areas will not see any accumulation. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and sunshine through the day.

For Thursday, we’ll see sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll see high temperatures in the low and mid 50s on St. Patrick’s Day with under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20-30%). Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. A Few Snow Showers Possible (20%). Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Chilly and Breezy. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health for Wednesday

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

