Denbigh Blvd closed in both directions in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Both directions, east and west on Denbigh Boulevard remains closed after a vehicle accident Monday night.

The crashed happened around 8 p.m. Monday night on Denbigh Blvd near the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway in York County.

Virginia Department of Transportation setup a detour for motorist to use an alternate route.

Virginia State Police emergency communication center says the closure still remains in place early Tuesday morning as troopers are on scene investigating.

Stay with wtkr.com for further updates on the road conditions throughout the morning.