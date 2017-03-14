Body found in submerged vehicle at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday morning in a vehicle in the water at the Deep Creek Marina.

Police say the call came in just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Newport News Police, along with Newport News Fire Department dive team and medics responded to the marina on Deep Creek Road after a retired Newport News Police officer saw the vehicle in the water.

Police tell us the body of a white male was found inside the red Toyota Prius. The vehicle is half submerged underwater.

Newport News Police remain on the scene investigating.

