HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tidewater Arts Outreach (TAO) presents the 10th Annual Sea Level Singer / Songwriter Festival and the popular Emerging Artist Contest for amateur singer/songwriters hailing from within 100-miles of Norfolk.

We talk with MaryAnn Toboz and hear a performance from past winner Tom Euler (www.tomeuler.com) who is going on to what looks like a great career.

Go to http://www.TidewaterArtsOutreach.org for more details.