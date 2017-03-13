× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in and winds cranking up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Wind Advisory for Virginia Beach and Currituck from 9 PM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday. Strong east winds could gust to near 45 mph.***

Rain, wind, and snowflakes… Bundle up this morning, temperatures are starting near or below the freezing point. We will see sunshine this morning but clouds will build in through midday and the early afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s this afternoon. A few scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon but rain chances will dramatically increase tonight as a coastal storm develops and moves up the East Coast. Winds will ramp up today.

Expect widespread heavy rain tonight with strong winds. E/NE winds will be strong and could gust to over 30 mph. Temperatures will linger in the mid 40s overnight.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue for Tuesday morning as the coastal low moves up the coastline. Rain showers will become more scattered by midday but colder air will wrap in behind this system. Scattered rain and snow showers will linger for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall from the upper 40s to the upper 20s by Tuesday night.

Scattered snow showers will continue on Wednesday, mainly for our northern areas, and winds will remain strong. Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Any snow accumulation will be limited to an inch or less. Highs will warm back to the 40s and 50s for the end of the work week and weekend.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 10-20G30

Tonight: Widespread Rain (80%), Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/N 10-20G30+

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain (70%), PM Rain/Snow (30%), Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 13th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

