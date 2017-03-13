Joel and Victoria Osteen to hold “A Night of Hope” in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The pastors of the largest church in America are coming to town to hold “A Night of Hope” at Scope Arena!

Joel and Victoria Osteen will be holding the event Friday, May 5.

Millions of people worldwide are inspired through Joel’s weekly television broadcasts, New York Times bestselling books, worship events, popular weekly podcast and now Joel Osteen Radio on SiriusXM channel 128.

Joel and Victoria are the pastors of America’s largest church and one of the most diverse – the 52,000 strong Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

This Night of Hope will bring together people of all different backgrounds from across the region for an exciting time of praise and worship where lives are changed and hope is restored, the announcement said.

The event is $15 (plus venue fees and taxes). Tickets are available at the venue box office and on Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show begins at 7:30 p.m.