Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency ahead of coastal storm

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm heading to Virginia.

Forecasts are calling for snow in many parts of the commonwealth. Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina are expected to have rain, wind, and some snow in areas.

The state of emergency has been issued for Monday night through Tuesday.

McAuliffe’s announcement detailed what the state will do and what citizens should do ahead of the storm:

State Actions:

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have begun 24-hour operations and are pretreating roads where temperatures permit. Motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads during the storm. For information about road and traffic conditions, check www.511virginia.org or call 511 before traveling.

The Virginia State Police have uniformed personnel and necessary specialty units ready for response to the next round of increased volumes in traffic crashes, disabled vehicles, and other storm-related emergencies. Virginians are advised to plan ahead for slick, treacherous road conditions. They can also help reduce traffic crashes and delays by avoiding travel during the storm.

The Virginia National Guard has been authorized to bring up to 200 personnel to be staged across Northern Virginia to support requests for assistance. Expected missions for the Guard include using Humvees and light/medium tactical trucks to provide transportation for first responders through deep snow or help evacuate citizens in need of shelter as well as providing debris reduction teams with chain saws to help clear roads if needed.

What Citizens Should Do: