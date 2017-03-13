× First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm will bring rain, wind and snowflakes

***Wind Advisory for Virginia Beach and Currituck from 9 PM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday. Strong east winds could gust to near 45 mph.***

Coastal storm will bring rain, wind and snowflakes….Get ready for some nasty weather here in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, all courtesy of a coastal storm.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, but the bulk of the rain will arrive later this evening and tonight with an area of low pressure moving up the coast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Our temperatures will likely rise a bit later tonight into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, rain will become widespread over the area. Some of the rain will be heavy through the overnight, capable of causing some localized flooding, so keep that in mind. Our winds will also be picking up from the east-northeast between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so.

Rain will continue through Tuesday morning. Again, the rain will be heavy at times, just in time for the morning commute. The rain will let up a bit by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s Tuesday. Then, our temperatures will start to fall through the evening. Now, with some lingering moisture wrapping around the coastal low, as it moves farther to the northeast, some of the rain could transition into a little bit of snow for some communities here at home Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some light accumulation is possible, limited to about an inch or less. We’ll watch it closely. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s Wednesday.

We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s. Highs will be back in the 50s for the weekend.

This Afternoon: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Widespread Rain (80%). Windy. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds: E/N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Rain (70%). PM Rain/Snow Mix(30%). Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Chance of Snow (30%). High temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: W/NW 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

