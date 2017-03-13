× Firefighters battle early morning fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.- Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire started in an unoccupied home Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the 1200 block of Wellington Court for a report of a structure fire.

When units arrived they located a single story home with flames coming from the roof.

Fire crews then battled the fire from the interior while another crew searched the inside of the home for any occupants. The home was found to be unoccupied.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 3:45 a.m.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.