Cheese fries, bloomin’ onion, sirloin steak….new Outback Steakhouse appetizer has it all

Have you ever wished all your favorite Outback Steakhouse items were on a plate together?

Well, the restaurant’s newest appetizer may be the answer you were looking for.

In honor of March Madness gearing up Outback has rolled out the “3-Point Bloomin’ Onion.”

The appetizer includes a Bloomin’ Onion, cooked until golden, topped with Aussie Cheese Fries (fries with Monterey Jack, Cheddar and chopped bacon) with bites of juicy, center-cut sirloin steak on top.

It’s perfect for a group watching basketball games and is available nationwide from March 15 – April 4, according to a Hunter Public Relations representative.

The taste-packed appetizer will be $12.99.