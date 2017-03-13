Beatles tribute band to perform at Portsmouth Pavilion in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – “1964”…The Tribute will return to the Portsmouth Pavilion on Saturday, June 17.

The band has been called the “Best Beatles Tribute Band on Earth” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

“1964”…The Tribute has performed songs by from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era for 20 years, recreating an early 60s live Beatles concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter.

The show is meant to give the audience an idea of what it was like to see the Beatles when they were touring.

The band has performed nearly 3,000 concerts.

The show, which will start at 8 p.m., features two 45 minute sets with an intermission.

The quartet consists of Mark Benson (John Lennon), Mac Ruffing (Paul McCartney), Tom Work (George Harrison) and Bobby Potter (Ringo Starr)

“1964”. . .The Tribute goes on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at the Portsmouth Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. Orchestra Level One reserved seats are $44.75. Orchestra Level Two and Gold Circle reserved seats are $24.75. General admission Lawn tickets are $19.75. Children 12 and younger are free on the lawn with a paid adult ticket. There’s a $3 Gold Circle and Lawn discount with military ID.