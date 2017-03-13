A princess, a prince and a taste of opera on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Opera drops the curtain on the 2016-2017 opera season with Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, Turandot. We meet the stars, including the ice-cold princess Turandot herself, and get a preview of this operatic favorite.