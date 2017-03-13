NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Opera drops the curtain on the 2016-2017 opera season with Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, Turandot. We meet the stars, including the ice-cold princess Turandot herself, and get a preview of this operatic favorite.
A princess, a prince and a taste of opera on Coast Live
-
Virginia Opera previews a supernatural classic on Coast Live
-
We get a sampling of the Rhythm Project steel drum band on Coast Live
-
We meet the women behind a sexy new play on stage in Norfolk on Coast Live
-
Scrooge gives us A Christmas Carol preview on Coast Live
-
Previewing the Polar Plunge on Coast Live
-
-
A new look and a classic show for the Well’s Theater on Coast Live
-
National ‘Visit the Zoo’ Day
-
‘Days of Our Lives’ star Joseph Mascolo dies at 87
-
Weekend wine and other great ideas from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
Holidays in the City gets the USO treatment with Home for the Holidays on Coast Live
-
-
Discover the tasty new treat – Kolaches – on Coast Live
-
The Hurrah Players preview holiday shows on Coast Live
-
A Better Business Break with trainer and fitness model Ashley Horner on Coast Live