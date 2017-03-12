× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Overcast skies give way to sunshine, chilly temperatures

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking clearing skies and chilly temperatures.

A few light flurries possible this morning in northeast North Carolina, otherwise, overcast skies to start. Expect gradual clearing throughout the day on Sunday as high pressure builds in. It will be another cold day with highs in the low to mid 40s. It won’t be as breezy though.

Our eyes now turn to a potential coastal storm for early next week. We could see a good amount of rain Monday into Tuesday. This storm looks to be mainly a rain event, but a few snowflakes are not out of the question. It will also be very windy, so tidal flooding could become an issue.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day. Cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Some sunshine to start, followed by clouds. Winds will increase throughout the day along with rain chances. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E 10-15 G 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

