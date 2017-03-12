Specialty seasonal garden shop opens in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Great news for garden enthusiasts!

Colonial Williamsburg has opened a new specialty seasonal garden shop, called Boxwood & Berry.

Boxwood & Berry will be located in Merchants Square at 416 Duke of Gloucester Street.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was help on Friday morning.

The store is Colonial Williamsburg’s garden emporium and offers indoor and outdoor decor for every season. The store will sell wreaths and greenery, seasonal floral arrangements, lanterns and other holiday offerings with natural elements.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Boxwood & Berry’s new retail location on Duke of Gloucester Street,” said Melissa Fraley-Agguini, executive director of products, retail and licensing for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “In the 18th century, Williamsburg was a center of gardening activity. It is fitting that Boxwood & Berry, our beautiful modern gardening store offering 21st century products for the garden and home, has a place in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square.”

Boxwood & Berry’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.