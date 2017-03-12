North Carolina dog gets new ‘leash’ on life with prosthetic feet

DURHAM, N.C. – An adorable Boston Terrier named Teddy has a new “leash” on life after receiving prosthetic feet.

The Boston Terrier Rescue of North Carolina group posted Teddy’s story on their Facebook page.

“He was totally healthy, except for one major issue — he was missing his feet. We don’t know the full story about what happened to Teddy’s feet but we knew he needed our help!” the group said on the Facebook page.

Teddy was first seen by the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Hospital when he was a puppy; however, there wasn’t much the staff could do for him until he was fully grown.

When Teddy turned one, he went back to the vet school and was casted for prosthetic feet, which were made by Durham-based company Bio-Tech Prosthetics & Orthotics.

“After much anticipation, Teddy recently got to test out his new feet for the very first time!! He loved them!! He will go back for final fittings soon and can then work up to being able to wear his new feet for longer periods of time,” the Boston Terrier Rescue of North Carolina said.