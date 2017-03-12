Cat killed, rabbit rescued in Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters in Hampton say a cat was killed in a house fire Sunday evening.
Firefighters received the call for the fire in the 100 block of Friendly Drive at 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, a cat inside did not survive the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue a rabbit.
No injuries were reported to humans.
Three adults and one child were displaced as a result of the fire and are staying with relatives.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
37.034279 -76.443221