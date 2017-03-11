Norfolk Tides announce 2017 promotional schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides announced Thursday several promotions that will be offered during the 2017 season.

Individual game tickets will go on sale Saturday, which will be sold in person at Harbor Park or online through Ticketmaster.

The promotional schedule features the following:

12 post game firework shows

eight Businessperson Specials

Two bark in the park dates (May 7 and August 6)

Two Turn-Back-The-Clock Nights (June 27 and August 15)

Star Wars Night (June 3)

Armed Forces Night (May 20)

Marine Corps Night (June 17)

Coast Guard Night (August 4)

Navy Night (August 5)

The Tides are also adding new promotions in 2017, including Military Mondays, Wind Down Wednesdays, Thursday Night Happy Hour and Sunday Fundays.

There will also be a fleece blanket giveaway on April 28, $1 nachos on Cinco de Mayo, a Triton bobblehead giveaway on July 28 and a Harbor Park snow globe giveaway on July 14.

Single game tickets start at $12 for reserved seats, with box seats available for $13. Discounts are offered to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens 60 and over. The special discounts are available in the lower and upper reserved sections, and can be purchased for $10. Children under two years old get in free.

Tickets may also be purchased through Ticketmaster online at norfolktides.com. Single-game tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.