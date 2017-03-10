USFF announces Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. – On Friday the 2016 U.S. Fleet Forces Fleet Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year (SOY) were announced.

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Courtney Evers of Navy Information Operations Detachment Kaneohe Bay was named the 2016 Sea Sailor of the Year and Personnel Specialist 1st Class Aliscia Malone of U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command won Shore Sailor of the Year.

The two winners were called on stage with the admiral to be recognized as the crowd, including those whom they competed against, applauded.

Evers was honored by her selection, turning to her fellow nominees she shared these words “You guys are all amazing, we wouldn’t be here if we weren’t helping each other out and having each other’s backs.”

The candidates spent the week participating in several Navy heritage events as well as being interviewed by a panel of master chief petty officers as the final winners were determined, the Navy said.

Malone was proud to have been selected and recognized that she was up against the best in the fleet. She also thanked her biggest supporter, her husband. “No one person can be here alone. This is such an honor.”

The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Navy League at the Half Moone Cruise Center in Norfolk.

