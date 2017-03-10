Robert Griffin III cut by Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio – The “R-G-3” era in Cleveland lasted R-G-5 games.

The Browns released Robert Griffin III Friday following the team’s acquisition of Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler Thursday. The former number two overall pick was due to receive a $750,000 roster bonus Saturday.

Griffin III went 1-and-4 as Cleveland’s starting QB last season after signing a two-year deal with the Browns prior to the 2016 campaign. He was limited by a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener.

Since going 9-and-7 as a starter for the Redskins and leading the team to the playoffs in 2012, RGIII is 6-and-19 as a starting QB.