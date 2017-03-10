Redskins sign Terrelle Pryor

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One day after losing receivers Pierre Garcon (49ers) and DeSean Jackson (Buccaneers) to free agency, the Redskins fill a void at wide out.

Washington has signed former Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a one year contract worth $8 million.

Pryor 1 year 8mil deal with the Redskins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Pryor enjoyed a breakout season in 2016 for the Browns, catching 77 passes for 1007 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight rushing attempts for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown. Pryor’s first three seasons in the NFL (2011-13) were spent as a quarterback with the Raiders.

Pryor (6-4, 223) originally entered the NFL as a third-round supplemental draft selection by the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He has appeared in 34 career games with 27 starts, boasting a versatile stat line that includes 79 career receptions for 1,071 yards with four receiving touchdowns, 102 career rushing attempts for 647 yards with four rushing touchdowns, and 175 completions on 311 pass attempts for 1,994 yards with nine passing touchdowns.

Pryor played collegiately at Ohio State, posting a 31-4 record as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. During his collegiate career, he accounted for 76 career touchdowns, including 57 passing, 17 rushing and two via reception. The 27 year old, attended Jeannette (Pa.) H.S., where he was named Player of the Year by USA Today and Parade after leading his team to a 16-0 record and PIAA and WPIAL titles. He was born June 20, 1989.