ODU eliminated in Conference USA quarterfinals, 64-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Old Dominion missed 18 of its first 19 shots against Marshall in a Conference USA quarterfinal game Thursday, yet still led by two points at the half.

The Monarchs fell in a 19-2 hole, then trailed 21-4 before ripping-off a remarkable run of their own. ODU outscored the Thundering Herd 25-6 down the stretch to lead 29-27 at halftime.

After Brandan Stith tied the game at 63-63 on a slam dunk with six seconds left, Marshall's Jon Elmore was fouled with less than three seconds remaining in regulation. Elmore sank one (the first) of two free throws to put the Herd ahead 64-63.

Forced to go the length of the floor to win the game, ODU was unable to get a would be go-ahead shot off before time expired. The Monarchs fell 64-63 and saw their season end at 19-12.

Six different Monarchs scored at least eight points to lead a balance attack for Old Dominion. Trey Porter and B.J. Stith each tallied 12 points for the team-high.