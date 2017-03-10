Here’s when you can catch CBS Friday and Saturday primetime programming

News 3 will be airing the ACC semi-finals and championship games on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.
Other CBS programs will be delayed or will air at different times because of the games.
On Friday:
- Macgyver has been rescheduled to late-night Friday at 2:07 a.m.
- Hawaii Five-0 has been rescheduled to late-night Friday at 3:07 a.m.
- Blue Bloods has been rescheduled to late-night Saturday at 12:05 a.m.
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be delayed Friday night until 12:05 a.m.
- The Late Late Show with James Corden will be delayed Friday night until 1:07 a.m.
On Saturday:
- Ransom has been rescheduled to late-night Sunday at 12:05 a.m.
- NCIS: Los Angeles is a repeat and has been rescheduled to late-night Sunday at 1:05 a.m.
- 48 Hours has been rescheduled to late-night Saturday at 1:05 a.m.