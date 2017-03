Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va, - March is the time to get started with your vegetable garden.  Now is the time to plant the leafy veggies like lettuce, kale, arugula and broccoli.

Les, our expert from Norfolk Botanical Garden offers some tips and tricks for gardeners, especially for small garden spaces and container gardens.

Presented by

Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org