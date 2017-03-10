× First Warning Forecast: Tracking cold temps and a chance for a little snow on Sunday

Tracking cold temps and a chance for a little snow on Sunday….Get ready for much colder weather to settle in, along with a little snow for some folks this weekend. But the trends for snow are looking slim for most of us.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect a few isolated showers as a cold front sweeps through the area. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s, with gusty northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph or so. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be chilly and breezy with low temperatures in the low 30s. We’ll have winds from the north-northwest between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

On Saturday, expect dry weather. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s by afternoon! Low temperatures will sneak into the 20s overnight.

Then, on Sunday, all eyes will be on an area of low pressure that will slide across the Southeast U.S. and try to throw some moisture toward the Mid-Atlantic. Our forecast models are trending lower with snow potential for most of us. Still, some snow showers are possible Sunday morning with rain mixing for parts of the Outer Banks. Most of Hampton Roads will see a dusting or less, with up to 1” possible for parts of NE NC. Many of our northern areas will likely see no snow. Highs will only reach the upper 30s on Sunday.

We are tracking a potential coastal storm for early next week. Expect a solid dose of rain moving in Monday afternoon and sticking around for much of Tuesday. This will be mainly a rain event, but a few snowflakes could sneak in late Tuesday. It will be windy both days with strong gusts, so tidal flooding could be an issue.

This Afternoon: Mix of Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Windy and Cold. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Windy and Cold. Lows near 30. Winds: NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Snow (30-40%). Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

