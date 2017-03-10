Author James Patterson awards Newport News school $10K to transform library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Bestselling author James Patterson gave a Newport News school a generous grant to transform their library!

Woodside High School was awarded $10,000 to change their library into a “learning commons.”

They added a space focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math education).

Woodside was selected out of thousands of grant applications and was awarded the top dollar amount available. The high school is among 452 schools to receive a grant.

James Patterson and Scholastic Reading Club announced in March 2016 that Patterson would donate $1.75 million to school libraries nationwide in the second installment of his School Library Campaign.

Since the program’s launch in 2015, Patterson has personally donated $3.5 million to school libraries across the country.

As part of its partnership with Patterson, Scholastic Reading Club is matching each dollar of Patterson’s donation with “bonus points” that teachers can use to acquire books and other educational materials.