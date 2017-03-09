Watch: Driver heads wrong way across James River Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A driver crossing the James River Bridge on Tuesday afternoon captured a crazy sight on video -- someone attempting to drive across the bridge in the wrong direction!

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells News 3 they aren't sure why or how the driver drove the wrong way.

The video was posted to a local Facebook group and quickly racked up hundreds of comments. The person who posted the video said the driver appeared to be an elderly woman.

Once the driver realized the mistake, they turned around.

Luckily, no crashes or traffic incidents occurred as a result.