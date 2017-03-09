Two teens charged after Yorktown drug deal goes bad

YORKTOWN, Va. – Two teens have been charged after a drug deal went bad.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in February that a juvenile was stabbed in the area of the Belmont apartments.

A teen originally reported that he and the suspect met at the location to settle a dispute from the day before.

Investigators determined that the stabbing was actually the result of an attempted robbery of a drug dealer.

One person was stabbed by a 17-year-old female. She has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

The 16-year-old male victim of the stabbing was charged with attempted robbery.

The female suspect stabbed the male several times while he was assaulting another male which he was stealing marijuana from, according to police.