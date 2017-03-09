× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A major cool down and snow chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and 70s to 30s and snow… Grab your jacket this morning, most of us will start today in the 40s. Today will be another really nice day overall. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the low and mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will pick up through the day with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Clouds will start to roll in tonight with overnight lows near 50.

We are tracking a cold front for Friday. Expect a mix clouds, with more clouds in the morning and some sun in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers are possible as the front moves through. A stray flurry is possible for the northern Eastern Shore. Expect highs in the low 60s on Friday but the front will open the door for much colder air to move in this weekend.

Highs will slip into the low 40s and upper 30s this weekend. An area of low pressure will slide across the SE and bring in moisture in on Sunday. We will likely see snow Sunday morning with rain mixing in by midday. Accumulation is possible with early forecast numbers trending toward 2” to 3” and a general trend of more to the SW and less to the NE. Expect these numbers to be adjusted as need be and fined tuned over the next few days.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/S 5-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows near 50. Winds: S/SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 9th

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

998 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

